The Devil finds work for 'Idol' hands

As if to follow up on Michelle Kung’s PopWatch post from Thursday, yesterday’s New York Post lists the asking prices for various American Idol stars to make personal appearances at private shindigs. Kelly Clarkson (pictured) demands as much as $300,000, which seems about right, but Season 2 winner Ruben Studdard gets only a tenth of that. And Season 2 finalist Kimberly Caldwell will show up at your party for as little as $2,000. (No word on Justin Guarini’s party price; guess you have to ask that catering company what they pay their individual waiters and busboys.) Anyway, we note the Idol article here just to raise the question: is the market, at last, a truly objective way for us to rate the fame quotient of Idol-minted stars and others? Discuss.