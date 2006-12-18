type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG performer Chris Sarandon, Danny Elfman, Catherine O'Hara, Paul Reubens, William Hickey director Henry Selick Producer Tim Burton genre Sci-fi and Fantasy, Animation

”The Nightmare Before Christmas” is one of the best anti-Christmas specials

WHO’S NAUGHTY AND NICE Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara, and Paul Reubens

PREMISE In Tim Burton’s delightfully gruesome animated musical, Jack Skellington (voiced by Sarandon), the top spook in Halloweentown, gets tired of running Halloween and decides to take over Christmas instead, kidnapping Santa Claus and delivering creepy gifts to horrified kids.

BAH, HUMBUG! MOMENT Santa finds himself chained to a giant roulette wheel in the underground lair of the monstrous Oogie Boogie.

MEMORABLE QUOTE Jack, taken aback by the quaint Christmastown, sings: ”There’s children throwing snowballs/Instead of throwing heads/They’re busy building toys/And absolutely no one’s dead!”