''The Nightmare Before Christmas'' is one of the best anti-Christmas specials

The Nightmare Before Christmas: Everett Collection
EW Staff
December 18, 2006 at 05:00 AM EST

Tim Burton's the Nightmare Before Christmas

”The Nightmare Before Christmas” is one of the best anti-Christmas specials

WHO’S NAUGHTY AND NICE Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara, and Paul Reubens

PREMISE In Tim Burton’s delightfully gruesome animated musical, Jack Skellington (voiced by Sarandon), the top spook in Halloweentown, gets tired of running Halloween and decides to take over Christmas instead, kidnapping Santa Claus and delivering creepy gifts to horrified kids.

BAH, HUMBUG! MOMENT Santa finds himself chained to a giant roulette wheel in the underground lair of the monstrous Oogie Boogie.

MEMORABLE QUOTE Jack, taken aback by the quaint Christmastown, sings: ”There’s children throwing snowballs/Instead of throwing heads/They’re busy building toys/And absolutely no one’s dead!”

