Image zoom Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights: Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection

Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights type Movie genre Animated

”Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights” is one of the best anti-Christmas DVDs

WHO’S NAUGHTY AND NICE Adam Sandler, Kevin Nealon, Rob Schneider

PREMISE Davey Stone (voiced by Sandler), a 33-year-old drunk who delights in ruining Hanukkah and Christmas for others in his small town, reluctantly takes a shot at redemption when he’s ordered to do community service as a youth-league basketball referee.

BAH, HUMBUG! MOMENT On a Scorpion Bowl-fueled rampage, Davey knocks over the town’s holiday ice sculptures — this during the cartoon musical’s opening number.

MEMORABLE QUOTE Davey, at the mall, in a deliberately loud voice: ”Good night, Mayor! And the answer to your question is Spencer’s Gifts. They definitely have furry underwear.”