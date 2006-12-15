Your Top TV Moments of 2006?

Lost type TV Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

According to a TiVo-conducted poll, Katie Couric’s last day on Today was the most unforgettable TV moment of 2006. We’d take this survey more seriously if it was TiVo revealing its most rewound moments of the year, but you know we love a good debate list, so here goes:

1. “Katie Couric’s last day on Today” — Which we commemorated with a live-blog and a photo tribute.

2. “Mel Gibson’s interview with Diane Sawyer after his DWI arrest” (pictured) — Immortalized with our play-by-play of Day 1 and Day 2. (And by the way, my sister’s retriever Riggs is still rolling around in bear poop.)

3. “Oprah tells author James Frey he betrayed readers” — And EW’s Ken Tucker and Stephen King told us what they thought about it.

4. “Sara and Grissom get together on CSI” — Am I the only one suprised that this relationship is the kind that garners a YouTube video tribute… to Savage Garden’s “Truly Madly Deeply”?

5. “Faith Hill’s reaction to Carrie Underwood’s win at the CMA Awards” — Shockingly, not that exciting once you get a little distance.

6. “Kirstie Alley’s bikini reveal on Oprah” — I missed it. So these reactions are actually real?

7. “Will & Grace series finale in which their kids start dating” — Now I get it. “Memorable” doesn’t have to mean “good.”

8. “Kate and Sawyer get together on Lost” — Launching more mind-blowing YouTube tribute videos… set to Enrique Iglesias’ “Hero.”

9. “Rosie O’Donnell’s debut on The View” — Apparently, this survey was conducted a while ago.

10. “Connie Chung attempting a sultry serenade of Maury Povich” — Relive it here, but on mute.