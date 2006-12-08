Fast Food Nation: Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 106 minutes Wide Release Date 11/17/06 performer Catalina Sandino Moreno, Greg Kinnear, Wilmer Valderrama, Luis Guzman, Ethan Hawke, Kris Kristofferson director Richard Linklater distributor Fox Searchlight Pictures author Richard Linklater, Eric Schlosser genre Drama

This compilation largely avoids explicit references to the cinematic adaptation of Eric Schlosser’s 2001 burger-biz exposé Fast Food Nation, loading the menu instead with unexpectedly upbeat tunes (many of them previously released) from indie rockers like Dr. Dog and Spoon. Tucson combo Friends of Dean Martinez supply seven twangy, ambient instrumentals; their sizzling guitar and keyboard riffs are appetizing at first, but some later stretches sound suspiciously like excess flab.