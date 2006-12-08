Fast Food Nation: Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture

Simon Vozick-Levinson
December 08, 2006 at 05:00 AM EST

Fast Food Nation

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
runtime
106 minutes
Wide Release Date
11/17/06
performer
Catalina Sandino Moreno, Greg Kinnear, Wilmer Valderrama, Luis Guzman, Ethan Hawke, Kris Kristofferson
director
Richard Linklater
distributor
Fox Searchlight Pictures
author
Richard Linklater, Eric Schlosser
genre
Drama

This compilation largely avoids explicit references to the cinematic adaptation of Eric Schlosser’s 2001 burger-biz exposé Fast Food Nation, loading the menu instead with unexpectedly upbeat tunes (many of them previously released) from indie rockers like Dr. Dog and Spoon. Tucson combo Friends of Dean Martinez supply seven twangy, ambient instrumentals; their sizzling guitar and keyboard riffs are appetizing at first, but some later stretches sound suspiciously like excess flab.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now