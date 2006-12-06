Everybody Loves Somebody

Jennifer Reese
December 06, 2006 at 05:00 AM EST

type
Book
Current Status
In Season
author
Joanna Scott
publisher
Back Bay
genre
Fiction
We gave it an A-

Reading the vivid, elliptical Joanna Scott’s superb new stories in Everybody Loves Somebody is like observing humanity through a sensitive surveillance camera. In ”The Lucite Cane,” Scott takes snapshots of drivers at a traffic light, then moves to a park, then a seedy grocery, then a bar, picking up narrative snippets tangentially related to an old man with a cane. The title story follows a businessman as he drives through the dark, making a series of loopy mental calculations. In Scott’s off-kilter tales, life is governed by chance, we are less logical than we think, and the world is full of mystery.

