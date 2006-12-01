type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG runtime 111 minutes performer Sean Connery, Honor Blackman, Shirley Eaton, Gert Frobe, Bernard Lee, Lois Maxwell, Harold Sakata director Guy Hamilton distributor United Artists (MGM) author Paul Dehn genre Action Adventure

Ranking the Bond films: Goldfinger

The Aston Martin blowing its top. The gold-plated girl. The golf caddie with the lethal bowler. You don’t get much cooler than that in the entire 007 oeuvre. It’s only the third film, but it’s packed with some of the most iconic moments (like Bond’s near bris by laser beam) and quotable lines (”No, Mr. Bond, I expect you to die!”) in the whole franchise. An international sensation at the time of its release, Goldfinger helped launch the modern tie-in industry with toys like 007 board games and model DB5s. Of course, nowadays those Oddjob action figures are worth their weight in precious metal — but the picture is as priceless as ever.