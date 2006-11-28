Ellen DeGeneres asks a child, ”What’s your favorite part of the show?” He says, ”When you act crazy.” Ellen: ”When does that happen?” Child: ”Most of the time,” summing up the madcap host — and the two-disc set The Ellen DeGeneres Show: DVD-licious! In easy-to-watch quick-hits style, these are the wackiest moments of DeGeneres’ three Emmy-winning years, highlighted by her office cubicle monologue, a hunt for the smallest apartment in NYC, and interviews with Will Ferrell and Jennifer Aniston.