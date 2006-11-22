type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 84 minutes Wide Release Date 11/17/06 performer Will Arnett, Dax Shepard, Dylan Baker, Michael Hitchcock, Chi McBride director Bob Odenkirk distributor Universal author Robert Ben Garant, Michael Patrick Jann, Thomas Lennon genre Comedy

We gave it a D

A jailhouse comedy is not going to be funny if it doesn’t work past all the mossy chestnuts regarding lockup: the bad food, surly guards, shanks, skinheads, rapes, showers, license plates. It’s hard to get laughs out of stuff that devolved into parody 10 or 20 years ago, which helps explain why Let’s Go to Prison is nearly laughless. Arrested Development‘s Will Arnett plays a rich prig unfairly incarcerated. You’re eager to see him sprung, not because he wins you over with charm or gumption, but because when he gets out, so do you.