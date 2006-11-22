Let's Go To Prison

Let's Go to Prison: Chuck Hode
Gregory Kirschling
November 22, 2006 at 05:00 AM EST

Let's Go To Prison

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
runtime
84 minutes
Wide Release Date
11/17/06
performer
Will Arnett, Dax Shepard, Dylan Baker, Michael Hitchcock, Chi McBride
director
Bob Odenkirk
distributor
Universal
author
Robert Ben Garant, Michael Patrick Jann, Thomas Lennon
genre
Comedy
We gave it a D

A jailhouse comedy is not going to be funny if it doesn’t work past all the mossy chestnuts regarding lockup: the bad food, surly guards, shanks, skinheads, rapes, showers, license plates. It’s hard to get laughs out of stuff that devolved into parody 10 or 20 years ago, which helps explain why Let’s Go to Prison is nearly laughless. Arrested Development‘s Will Arnett plays a rich prig unfairly incarcerated. You’re eager to see him sprung, not because he wins you over with charm or gumption, but because when he gets out, so do you.

