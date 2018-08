type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 119 minutes Wide Release Date 11/10/06 performer Christian Bale, Eva Longoria, Freddy Rodriguez director David Ayer distributor MGM author David Ayer genre Action Adventure

We gave it a B+

Like Training Day, only faster, looser, and more out of control. Christian Bale is mesmerizing as a traumatized Army vet, tearing up South Central L.A.