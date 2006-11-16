Here's what to wear to tonight's Pam-vs.-Karen showdown on 'The Office'

She may not be a globetrotting humanitarian/

Oscar-winning actress but “exotic” Karen (Rashida Jones) on The Office is the new “other woman” that folks love to hate. Camps have been forming for and against the Stamford temptress since she was introduced this season as the new love interest for our favorite paper pusher, Jim Halpert (John Krasinski). Many viewers aren’t ready to give up hope for a romance between Jim and office assistant Pam (Jenna Fischer) — no matter how many times she rolls her office chair all over his heart, turning up her cute litle nose, sputtering her indecisive, namby pamby pseudo-declarations… um where was I? Oh yeah, Now that the three of them are thrown together in tonight’s supersized merger episode, you can quite succinctly proclaim whose side you’re on with these t-shirts. Can you guess which team I’m on?