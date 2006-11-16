Compete in 'The World Series of Pop Culture' and win $250,000
Did you catch The World Series of Pop Culture, which ran as a limited series on VH1 last July? I thought it was a fun show to watch, even though I’d heard many of the trivia questions already. That’s because, before the series debuted, there was an exhibition round in which several media outlets fielded teams. (The show is a joint venture of VH1 and Entertainment Weekly, but those of us on Team PopWatch did not know the questions before we competed.) The regular questions were moderately tough, but the tiebreaker questions were intense — I had to list all the Martin Scorsese movies that had starred Robert De Niro, which was sorta hard, and Mike Slezak had to name every celeb who had ever competed on Dancing With the Stars, which would have been rough for anyone other than Slezak. We won, which was very gratifying, as I got to take home a large bag stuffed with feminine health and beauty products.
Imagine how much more fun it would be for you to compete, dear readers, since unlike me, you’d get to appear on TV and compete for a grand prize of $250,000 instead of shampoo. Now’s your chance; VH1 is about to start casting the second annual World Series of Pop Culture. Click here for the details of how your three-person team can audition. If you can name the goldfish who was Arnold’s pet on Diff’rent Strokes or recite the lyrics to “Baby Got Back,” and you have two friends who can do the same, I urge you to enter.
Comments