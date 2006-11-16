Compete in 'The World Series of Pop Culture' and win $250,000

Did you catch The World Series of Pop Culture, which ran as a limited series on VH1 last July? I thought it was a fun show to watch, even though I’d heard many of the trivia questions already. That’s because, before the series debuted, there was an exhibition round in which several media outlets fielded teams. (The show is a joint venture of VH1 and Entertainment Weekly, but those of us on Team PopWatch did not know the questions before we competed.) The regular questions were moderately tough, but the tiebreaker questions were intense — I had to list all the Martin Scorsese movies that had starred Robert De Niro, which was sorta hard, and Mike Slezak had to name every celeb who had ever competed on Dancing With the Stars, which would have been rough for anyone other than Slezak. We won, which was very gratifying, as I got to take home a large bag stuffed with feminine health and beauty products.