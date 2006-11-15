Who's elated about the return of 'Medium'?

Day Break, Shmay Break! The premiere I’m most excited about tonight is the third-season opener of NBC’s wickedly creative Medium. I like to think of it as the creepy little drama that could. It doesn’t get the ratings of CSI, even though its crimes are often more creative. It doesn’t get the buzz of Lost, even though it’s frequently just as gripping and innovative. And it does family drama as well (and as realistically — see the rumpled clothes and messy kitchen counters) as any show on the airwaves.