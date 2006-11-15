Who's elated about the return of 'Medium'?
Day Break, Shmay Break! The premiere I’m most excited about tonight is the third-season opener of NBC’s wickedly creative Medium. I like to think of it as the creepy little drama that could. It doesn’t get the ratings of CSI, even though its crimes are often more creative. It doesn’t get the buzz of Lost, even though it’s frequently just as gripping and innovative. And it does family drama as well (and as realistically — see the rumpled clothes and messy kitchen counters) as any show on the airwaves.
Now, according to the folks at Sci Fi Wire, series creator Glenn Gordon Caron is fulfilling a long-running ambition by infusing tonight’s episode with 2-D animation techniques, and better still, they’ll be used during the dream sequences of my favorite child actor, Maria Lark (quirky middle kid Bridgette). Let’s just hope Emmy-winning star Patricia Arquette’s decision to pull a Felicity (see her stark new bob, pictured) — and the show’s new time slot — don’t result in a ratings dip. Who’s joining me to watch Medium tonight and ensure that doesn’t happen?
