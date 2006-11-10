Our 2007 Oscar predictions

Best Picture

Babel

Critics were divided, to say the least, but the international tragedy has the emotional power — and the star power — to go the distance.

The Departed

It came into theaters as just a crowd-pleasing thriller. But more than $100 million (and fabulous reviews) later, it’s also an Oscar front-runner.

Dreamgirls

Sure, hardly anyone has seen more than 20 minutes. But the sassy musical is the perfect antidote to all the tougher stuff in this race.

Possibles

Flags of Our Fathers

The Good Shepherd

Little Children

Little Miss Sunshine

The Queen

Long Shots

Blood Diamond

Bobby

The Good German

Stranger Than Fiction

Volver

Best Director

Bill Condon

Dreamgirls

The two-time screenplay nominee (including a win for Gods and Monsters) is the creative force behind the eye-popping musical.

Clint Eastwood

Flags of Our Fathers

After the Oscar success of 2003’s Mystic River and 2004’s Million Dollar Baby, the Academy has simply become the Cult of Clint.

Martin Scorsese

The Departed

Oscar’s perennial also-ran, with five directing nods and no wins, is going the stealth-campaign route this time…which could pay off.

Possibles

Pedro Almodóvar— Volver

Todd Field — Little Children

Alejandro González Iñárritu — Babel

Stephen Frears — The Queen

Steven Soderbergh — The Good German

Long Shots

Robert Altman — A Prairie Home Companion

Robert De Niro — The Good Shepherd

Marc Forster — Stranger Than Fiction

Paul Greengrass — United 93

Oliver Stone — World Trade Center

Best Actor

Peter O’Toole

Venus

Forty-four years after his first Best Actor nomination (for Lawrence of Arabia), the 74-year-old will earn his eighth nod.

Will Smith

The Pursuit of Happyness

Smith’s unemployed yet ambitious dad (a real-life character to boot) has Oscar written all over it.

Forest Whitaker

The Last King of Scotland

A towering performance as Ugandan president Idi Amin will land the veteran actor his first-ever nomination.

Possibles

Matt Damon — The Good Shepherd

Leonardo DiCaprio — Blood Diamond

Jamie Foxx — Dreamgirls

Ryan Gosling — Half Nelson

Derek Luke — Catch a Fire

Long Shots

Christian Bale — The Prestige

Sacha Baron Cohen — Borat

George Clooney — The Good German

Greg Kinnear — Little Miss Sunshine

Edward Norton — The Painted Veil

Best Actress

Judi Dench

Notes on a Scandal

Dench sheds the period garb but turns on the creeps as a lonely teacher who fixates on a new female colleague.

Helen Mirren

The Queen

A two-time nominee in a career-capping turn with modern-day relevance? No wonder she’s the one to beat.

Meryl Streep

The Devil Wears Prada

Nomination No. 14 seems likely for her wicked editrix Miranda Priestly. Months later, we’re still quoting her.

Possibles

Annette Bening — Running With Scissors

Cate Blanchett — The Good German

Penélope Cruz — Volver

Naomi Watts — The Painted Veil

Kate Winslet — Little Children

Long Shots

Maggie Gyllenhaal — Sherrybaby

Beyoncé Knowles — Dreamgirls

Sienna Miller — Factory Girl

Gretchen Mol — The Notorious Bettie Page

Renée Zellweger — Miss Potter

Best Supporting Actor

Adam Beach

Flags of Our Fathers

As the alcoholic soldier who can’t face his own fame, Beach is easily Flags‘ standout performer.

Eddie Murphy

Dreamgirls

As the aging, desperate soul singer James ”Thunder” Early, the comedian is said to be nothing short of stunning.

Brad Pitt

Babel

He’s been nominated once before (for 1995’s 12 Monkeys) and shows more range than ever in Babel.

Possibles

Alan Arkin — Little Miss Sunshine

Jackie Earle Haley — Little Children

Djimon Hounsou — Blood Diamond

Jack Nicholson — The Departed

Michael Sheen — The Queen

Long Shots

Ben Affleck — Hollywoodland

Steve Carell — Little Miss Sunshine

Dustin Hoffman — Stranger Than Fiction

James McAvoy — The Last King of Scotland

Mark Wahlberg — The Departed

Best Supporting Actress

Cate Blanchett

Notes on a Scandal

Two years after winning for The Aviator, her sympathetic turn as an adulterous teacher could return her to this race.

Jennifer Hudson

Dreamgirls

As scene-stealer Effie, the American Idol finalist who was booted too soon is the underdog story of the year.

Rinko Kikuchi

Babel

In her first American film, the 25-year-old is heartbreaking as Babel‘s rage-filled and promiscuous deaf teenager.

Possibles

Abigail Breslin — Little Miss Sunshine

Catherine O’Hara — For Your Consideration

Anika Noni Rose — Dreamgirls

Sharon Stone — Bobby

Emma Thompson — Stranger Than Fiction

Long Shots

Adriana Barraza — Babel

Jill Clayburgh — Running With Scissors

Phyllis Somerville — Little Children

Meryl Streep — A Prairie Home Companion

Robin Wright Penn — Breaking and Entering