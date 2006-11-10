Our 2007 Oscar predictions

Best Picture
Babel
Critics were divided, to say the least, but the international tragedy has the emotional power — and the star power — to go the distance.
The Departed
It came into theaters as just a crowd-pleasing thriller. But more than $100 million (and fabulous reviews) later, it’s also an Oscar front-runner.
Dreamgirls
Sure, hardly anyone has seen more than 20 minutes. But the sassy musical is the perfect antidote to all the tougher stuff in this race.
Possibles
Flags of Our Fathers
The Good Shepherd
Little Children
Little Miss Sunshine
The Queen
Long Shots
Blood Diamond
Bobby
The Good German
Stranger Than Fiction
Volver
Best Director
Bill Condon
Dreamgirls
The two-time screenplay nominee (including a win for Gods and Monsters) is the creative force behind the eye-popping musical.
Clint Eastwood
Flags of Our Fathers
After the Oscar success of 2003’s Mystic River and 2004’s Million Dollar Baby, the Academy has simply become the Cult of Clint.
Martin Scorsese
The Departed
Oscar’s perennial also-ran, with five directing nods and no wins, is going the stealth-campaign route this time…which could pay off.
Possibles
Pedro Almodóvar— Volver
Todd Field — Little Children
Alejandro González Iñárritu — Babel
Stephen Frears — The Queen
Steven Soderbergh — The Good German
Long Shots
Robert Altman — A Prairie Home Companion
Robert De Niro — The Good Shepherd
Marc Forster — Stranger Than Fiction
Paul Greengrass — United 93
Oliver Stone — World Trade Center
Best Actor
Peter O’Toole
Venus
Forty-four years after his first Best Actor nomination (for Lawrence of Arabia), the 74-year-old will earn his eighth nod.
Will Smith
The Pursuit of Happyness
Smith’s unemployed yet ambitious dad (a real-life character to boot) has Oscar written all over it.
Forest Whitaker
The Last King of Scotland
A towering performance as Ugandan president Idi Amin will land the veteran actor his first-ever nomination.
Possibles
Matt Damon — The Good Shepherd
Leonardo DiCaprio — Blood Diamond
Jamie Foxx — Dreamgirls
Ryan Gosling — Half Nelson
Derek Luke — Catch a Fire
Long Shots
Christian Bale — The Prestige
Sacha Baron Cohen — Borat
George Clooney — The Good German
Greg Kinnear — Little Miss Sunshine
Edward Norton — The Painted Veil
Best Actress
Judi Dench
Notes on a Scandal
Dench sheds the period garb but turns on the creeps as a lonely teacher who fixates on a new female colleague.
Helen Mirren
The Queen
A two-time nominee in a career-capping turn with modern-day relevance? No wonder she’s the one to beat.
Meryl Streep
The Devil Wears Prada
Nomination No. 14 seems likely for her wicked editrix Miranda Priestly. Months later, we’re still quoting her.
Possibles
Annette Bening — Running With Scissors
Cate Blanchett — The Good German
Penélope Cruz — Volver
Naomi Watts — The Painted Veil
Kate Winslet — Little Children
Long Shots
Maggie Gyllenhaal — Sherrybaby
Beyoncé Knowles — Dreamgirls
Sienna Miller — Factory Girl
Gretchen Mol — The Notorious Bettie Page
Renée Zellweger — Miss Potter
Best Supporting Actor
Adam Beach
Flags of Our Fathers
As the alcoholic soldier who can’t face his own fame, Beach is easily Flags‘ standout performer.
Eddie Murphy
Dreamgirls
As the aging, desperate soul singer James ”Thunder” Early, the comedian is said to be nothing short of stunning.
Brad Pitt
Babel
He’s been nominated once before (for 1995’s 12 Monkeys) and shows more range than ever in Babel.
Possibles
Alan Arkin — Little Miss Sunshine
Jackie Earle Haley — Little Children
Djimon Hounsou — Blood Diamond
Jack Nicholson — The Departed
Michael Sheen — The Queen
Long Shots
Ben Affleck — Hollywoodland
Steve Carell — Little Miss Sunshine
Dustin Hoffman — Stranger Than Fiction
James McAvoy — The Last King of Scotland
Mark Wahlberg — The Departed
Best Supporting Actress
Cate Blanchett
Notes on a Scandal
Two years after winning for The Aviator, her sympathetic turn as an adulterous teacher could return her to this race.
Jennifer Hudson
Dreamgirls
As scene-stealer Effie, the American Idol finalist who was booted too soon is the underdog story of the year.
Rinko Kikuchi
Babel
In her first American film, the 25-year-old is heartbreaking as Babel‘s rage-filled and promiscuous deaf teenager.
Possibles
Abigail Breslin — Little Miss Sunshine
Catherine O’Hara — For Your Consideration
Anika Noni Rose — Dreamgirls
Sharon Stone — Bobby
Emma Thompson — Stranger Than Fiction
Long Shots
Adriana Barraza — Babel
Jill Clayburgh — Running With Scissors
Phyllis Somerville — Little Children
Meryl Streep — A Prairie Home Companion
Robin Wright Penn — Breaking and Entering
