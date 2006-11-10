type Book Current Status In Season author Neil Gaiman genre Fiction

In Neil Gaiman and John Romita Jr.’s comic book monthly Eternals, odern urbanites gradually waken to their forgotten, unfathomable past as earthly gods created by a race of extraterrestrial giants.

For Fans of…

Comics legend Jack Kirby, whose short-lived ’70s creation gets the revival treatment here.

Does It Deliver?

More for artist Romita Jr.’s stylistic echoes of Kirby’s chunky dynamism than for star writer Gaiman’s energetically reverent but overly familiar story.