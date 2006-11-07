Split Me, Baby, One More Time

As Lady Miss Kier reminded us in an earlier blog item, today is Election Day. And now, according to a report on TMZ.com, Britney Spears has voted to end her marriage to backup-dancer-turned-rapper Kevin Federline. (View the divorce papers at PinkIsTheNewBlog, if that’s your thing.) It’ll be fascinating (and possibly nausea-inducing) to see whether election results or a suddenly single, hot-again Britney grabs the lead spot in tomorrow morning’s papers, although indecisive editors could merge their coverage by pointing out that on the day voters in a number of states decided whether gays should be allowed to marry, Spears took steps to dissolve her second traditional union — and less than two months after the birth of the couple’s second child, Jayden James.

That said, the most important question surrounding Spears’s decision (from a pop-culture standpoint, anyway) is this: Emancipated from the ever-embarrassing K-Fed, can Britney reclaim her vacated spot atop the pop charts? I suggest Britney reteam with Swedish hitmaker Max Martin, dust off the old “Baby (One More Time)” schoolgirl outfit, and retool the lyrics to that catchy debut hit. In fact, given that she’s probably got other things on her mind, we’ll pitch in with some suggestions for a first verse and chorus, as follows:

Oh baby, baby

Your raps left me so annoyed

You’ve really got no talent

Oh baby, baby

Prepare to be unemployed

I’m cutting your allowance

Now it’s time to pay the piper

Tell me baby

Have you ever changed Sean Preston’s dirrty diaper?

Xtina’s man, he’s got a job

And how ’bout you, you lazy slob? (Lazy slob!)

When I’m not with you my fans say “Wow!”

Look at me now

Shove it up your popozao