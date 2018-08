type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG runtime 94 minutes Wide Release Date 10/20/06 performer Alison Lohman, Tim McGraw, Maria Bello director Michael Mayer distributor 20th Century Fox Film Corporation author Lawrence Konner, Mark Rosenthal genre Kids and Family, Drama

We gave it a B-

Pop-country values-mongering meets public-library mustiness, as a cowgirl (Alison Lohman) and her crusty pa squabble over a mustang.