A few of Lupe Fiasco's favorite things

The artwork for Lupe Fiasco’s Food & Liquor shows him floating in a seemingly random array of junk. But every object was carefully chosen. ”All of that is out of my book bag,” says the Chicago rapper. ”It’s the stuff I carry around every day.”

BANKSY POSTCARD ”I’m a huge fan of this English artist Banksy. He’s very political and does cool social commentary; he’s a visual genius. I got this at a show of his in London. I tried to get him to do the album cover, but I could never find him.”

NINTENDO DS ”I’m a huge Nintendo fan. My handle on my BlackBerry is ‘Game Boy Advance.’ I always carry two of them with me.”

SKETCHBOOK ”It’s from a company called Philosophy, out of Japan. The book is like a diary, where I design clothes and fashion and stuff. I have a few rhymes in there, too.”

KORAN ”That’s the Koran that I got from my father. It’s really beaten up because I’ve taken it around the world. It’s been through a lot.”

DOLL ”I collect toys, and my friend Shawn Smith, [who] has a company called Shawnimals that makes plush toys, made me a special, small pocket ninja. I always have it with me, hanging from my belt.”

ROBOT ”I have some friends from Singapore who have a company called LMAC. It started as a toy company, then a fashion company. That was the first toy they made…the zombie.”