type Music Current Status In Season Producers Suretone genre Rock

We gave it a B

Like Green Day and blink-182 before them, Florida-bred fivesome New Found Glory has outgrown the bratty attitude that made them famous. It seems the cads behind 2002’s commitment-phobic hit ”My Friends Over You” are devoted monogamists on Coming Home: ”I never said that I didn’t need you/Put down your arms and wrap them both right around me.” Lyrics aside, though, NFG’s guitar hooks are still brimming with adolescent energy. These guys could write a hyperactive anthem about collecting Social Security checks.