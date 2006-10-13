Rogue Wave benefit: An update

Just a quick follow-up on the Rogue Wave benefit I blogged about last month: The concert was apparently a huge success, and the people at Owl Mag made a little documentary with footage from the show and interviews with Pat Spurgeon (the man who needs a kidney), Zach Rogue (lead singer of RW), and Ben Gibbard (Death Cab). There’s also a couple quick Nada Surf cameos in there.