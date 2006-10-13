Beverley Mitchell's favorite ''7th Heaven'' Scene

After 10 years on The CW (formerly The WB) family drama 7th Heaven, Beverley Mitchell, 25, most cherishes the episode in season 2 when her character, Lucy Camden, comes to terms with her best friend’s death in a car crash. ”[It] was one of the hardest scenes I’ve ever done,” says Mitchell, who was then 16, of the sequence in the Camden home in which Lucy finally breaks down and cries. ”It was the first time I was able to grieve and deal with my own personal best friend’s death [also in a car accident] a few months prior,” reveals Mitchell. ”It was one of the most real moments on 7th Heaven, because when Lucy let loose, she was hysterical. That’s what I had been [needing] to do.” The show’s creator, Brenda Hampton, developed the story line after seeing how the close-knit cast pulled together for Mitchell. ”I said, ‘Okay, let’s do it,’ because I [trusted Hampton]. It was kind of an out-of-body experience. At the end of the day, I felt better. That’s what an actor’s goal is, to be vulnerable. That was the most vulnerable I had ever been.”