Meet your new ''Weekend Update'' team

By Jennifer Armstrong Updated September 21, 2006 at 12:00 PM EDT
Credit: Seth Meyrs and Amy Poehler: Mary Ellen Matthews

They’ve played ”the couple that should be divorced,” but now they’re stuck sitting next to each other for an entire TV season. Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels has tapped Seth Meyers to join Amy Poehler in anchoring Saturday Night Live‘s ”Weekend Update,” filling the void left by Tina Fey.

Meyers — who’s also taking Fey’s spot as a head writer on the show — feels like the gig was tailor-made for him. ”I’m one of the few people in show business who wanted a job where I had to wear a tie,” he says. ”My goal is to be a slightly less handsome Brian Williams.” While the new gig means no more sketches, he’s happy to be spending time catching up on the (real) news. ”Have you heard about the Middle East?” he laughs. ”Man, that place is nuts.”

The original late-night comedy sketch show from the one and only Lorne Michaels.

