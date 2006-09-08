Amputechture

Greg Kot
September 08, 2006 at 04:00 AM EDT

Amputechture

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
Producers
Strummer, Universal
genre
Rock
We gave it a B

There’s no dark-side-of-the-moon concept like those of the Mars Volta’s other studio albums. But don’t expect any hum-in-the-shower tunes from singer-lyricist Cedric Bixler-Zavala and guitarist-composer Omar Rodríguez-Lopez. With a cast that includes Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante, Amputechture again revels in overkill: fever-pitched vocals, orchestral fanfares, Latin percussion solos, even an acoustic Spanish interlude. You’d think these guys would’ve overheated by now, but they still love channeling chaos into one long river of song.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now