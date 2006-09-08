type Music Current Status In Season Producers Strummer, Universal genre Rock

We gave it a B

There’s no dark-side-of-the-moon concept like those of the Mars Volta’s other studio albums. But don’t expect any hum-in-the-shower tunes from singer-lyricist Cedric Bixler-Zavala and guitarist-composer Omar Rodríguez-Lopez. With a cast that includes Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante, Amputechture again revels in overkill: fever-pitched vocals, orchestral fanfares, Latin percussion solos, even an acoustic Spanish interlude. You’d think these guys would’ve overheated by now, but they still love channeling chaos into one long river of song.