Scott Brown's Hit List for the week of August 25, 2006

The 10 hottest topics for the week of August 25, 2006

1 Kelly Clarkson to record with Congress We’re fairly sure this is the first time Rick Santorum will get play in a gay club.

2 Maggie Gyllenhaal reflects that her art imitates her life ”It’s true,” she reveals. ”I am the S&M-loving wife of a 9/11 victim who falls in love with Tom Arnold while attending Wellesley in the 1950s.”

3 Pet kinkajou bites Paris Hilton Gets three-picture deal.

4 According to reports, Madonna will no longer act in movies Shouldn’t she at least try first?

5 Glorious North Korean movie dominates glorious North Korean box office Analysts say there was no way the film could bomb without disastrous retaliation.

6 Sexy young CW network stars embark on mall tour There hasn’t been a diplomatic mission of this import since Nixon toured the Piercing Pagodas of China.

7 Jay-Z meets Kofi Annan to discuss water crisis The hip-hop mogul made an impassioned plea for more muthaf—ing Pellegrino in the Def Jam break room.

8 Brian Henson debuts adults-only Muppet improv Unfortunately, it’s become a forum for Swedish Chef to discuss his ”liberated” Scandinavian sexuality.

9 Screech nearly mugged FYI, ”near-mugger of Screech” puts you right under ”dog fondler” on the prison food chain.