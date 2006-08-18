Faye Kellerman sidesteps the trap of compilations that mishmash stories together by turning The Garden of Eden into a family affair. Five of these 17 tales involve Kellerman’s family (two were co- written with her kids), and a pair of new pieces featuring the crime-solving husband-wife team of Rina Lazarus and Peter Decker is a welcome gift to fans. She’s best at capturing bits of humor amid the bloodshed: In ”Discards,” a female PI seeking a missing ring finds her elderly client’s smile ”seemed genuine even if her teeth weren’t.” With her smart ear for dialogue, Kellerman proves as able in the short form as she does in novels.