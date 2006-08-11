The Monkees’ first two albums contain such a wealth of artistic delights and pop epiphanies that double-disc reissues like More of the Monkees — complete with rarities, outtakes, and alternate mixes — are long overdue. Or so the revisionists at Rhino would have you believe. In truth, the band’s truly enduring contributions don’t extend much further than hits like ”I’m a Believer” and ”Last Train to Clarksville.” Still, some of these trifles do seem more engaging than you might remember (e.g., ”Take a Giant Step”). And admit it: ”(Theme From) The Monkees” is probably playing in your head right now.