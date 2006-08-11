J.J. Abrams talks 'Lost' and 'Star Trek'
TV Guide catches up with multitasker J.J. Abrams, peppering him with questions about Season 3 of Lost and his upcoming Star Trek movie. The writer-producer-director is tight-lipped about whether it’s true that Star Trek XI will reboot the film franchise with a story about Kirk and Spock’s days at the Starfleet Academy, but he did offer a mild spoiler about Lost, so skip the rest of this post if you don’t want to know.
Abrams’ spoiler relates to everyone’s favorite doomsday button-pusher: ”Desmond will definitely be back,” Abrams says. ”He’s not dead.” That’s unfortunate news if you’re PopWatch reader Charlie, who would like to see Henry Ian Cusick star in the forthcoming Michael Hutchence biopic instead of remaining stranded in the hatch. But it’s good news for Lost fans, so let’s celebrate: kick back, crank up the Mama Cass tunes, and inject yourself with serum, brother.
Episode Recaps
Lost
|type
|
|rating
|status
|
|stream service
Comments