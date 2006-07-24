The Vans Warped tour, that traveling circus of MySpace-era anger, disaffection, and merchandising, has a surprise breakout this year in Rise Against, a long-running Chicago hardcore band whose fourth album, The Sufferer & the Witness, just landed them for the first time on Billboard‘s top 10. They may not be in the first bloom of youth, but their relentless riffs, howling screamo choruses, and pissed-off rhetoric clearly connect with a new generation of kids in black hoodies. And, with its burly, epic compositions, the CD might appeal to old dudes, too.