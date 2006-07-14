Stupid Questions with Mo'Nique

Mo’Nique — sassy comedian, former star of The Parkers, author of Skinny Women Are Evil, and emcee of Showtime at the Apollo — hopes to make another big splash with the second edition of Mo’Nique’s F.A.T. Chance (Oxygen, July 15, 8 p.m.), the beauty pageant she created for plus-size peeps. Could we stump this apostrophe’d entertainer with a round of Stupid Questions? Chances are slim.

Where do we start? Shall we hate on some skinny bitches?

You cannot be happy with an empty stomach — baby carrots and celery won’t cut it. You need a nice steak with a baked potato with sour cream and butter. If you look at every fat girl on the street, she’s smiling because she’s full — I promise you. I’m with three fat gals right now, all of them happy.

If Mo’Nique were to engage in a Mo-down with Moesha, what would happen?

Child, of course I would win! I would just blow. We ain’t gotta exchange no punches.

By the way, what’s a Mo-down?

A Mo-down could be a couple different things. I’ve had a Mo-down with my man, and that’s why we have twins. [Or] a Mo-down could be, ”Girl, I told you to stop it — now I’ve got to give you a Mo-down!”

Your pageant is called F.A.T. Chance, yet you were also in the recent movie Phat Girlz. Help a white guy out: How do I know if something is f-a-t or p-h-a-t?

When it’s fat, you see our double belly, our full necks, our fat backs. Phat was something they took from us. Phat is: We’re trying to be hip. That’s how you know the difference.

Neat! I don’t feel so white anymore.

There you go, baby! I know you have a black man inside of you! Let him out!

When your stand-up career took off, you quit your job as an MCI customer-service rep. Many years ago, I called you guys and was put on hold for 28 minutes. What were you really doing while I was waiting?

Playin’. We weren’t that damn busy. I was like, ”I don’t feel like being bothered right now, sugar. I don’t know why you have a one-cent charge on your bill, but hold on, I’m going to research it.”

Then what?

Baby, putting on makeup. Having me a little snack. Making another long-distance call because it was free.

You were quoted in Essence magazine as saying: ”I’ve always had real brothers around me who said I looked sexy…. Personally, I can’t wait for Hugh Hefner to call to ask me to pose nude.” That was two years ago. What’s the update?