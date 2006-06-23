Getting Stoned With Savages

Josh Rottenberg
June 23, 2006 at 04:00 AM EDT

Getting Stoned with Savages

type
Book
Current Status
In Season
author
J. Maarten Troost
publisher
Broadway Books
genre
Nonfiction
We gave it an A-

J. Maarten Troost ditches his Washington, D.C., job and heads to Vanuatu, where he indulges in the local intoxicant kava, has run-ins with Mother Nature, and struggles to find nirvana.

Fantasy Island?
He discovers a foot-long, venomous, 300-leg centipede — ”the Darth Vader of the insect world.”

Upshot
As in his last book, The Sex Lives of Cannibals, Troost is a funny, candid, and down-to-earth travel companion.

