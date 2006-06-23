Getting Stoned with Savages

type Book Current Status In Season author J. Maarten Troost publisher Broadway Books genre Nonfiction

We gave it an A-

J. Maarten Troost ditches his Washington, D.C., job and heads to Vanuatu, where he indulges in the local intoxicant kava, has run-ins with Mother Nature, and struggles to find nirvana.

Fantasy Island?

He discovers a foot-long, venomous, 300-leg centipede — ”the Darth Vader of the insect world.”

Upshot

As in his last book, The Sex Lives of Cannibals, Troost is a funny, candid, and down-to-earth travel companion.