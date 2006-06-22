It's OK to hate the 'Classic Movies It's OK to Hate' list

It’s stupid (though sometimes fun) to be contrarian for contrarianism’s sake. Case in point: The Onion A.V. Club’s list of Classic Movies It’s OK to Hate, in which the site’s writers offer dissenting views on Star Wars, Network, The Exorcist, The Shawshank Redemption, Caddyshack, and other beloved films. I’m surprised they didn’t take on some, y’know, actual classic movies (in the Turner Classic Movies sense), movies long-established in the critical canon; it’d be a much more subversive raspberry to take on a target as sacred as Citizen Kane (you could argue that its plot is confusing, its camera work self-consciously arty) or Gone With the Wind (its obviously problematic racial and sexual politics). It doesn’t take much skill to nitpick The Exorcist or Star Wars; a bigger challenge would be to examine why these films entertain so grandly despite their shortcomings. But what’s really unforgivable is their attack on Caddyshack. If you don’t laugh at that film, you’re just a hopeless churl. That’s OK, the world needs ditch-diggers too.