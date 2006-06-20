JUNE 20 RELEASES

Nelly Furtado, Loose (Geffen)

The album’s called Loose, the single’s ”Promiscuous”…is Nelly trying to tell us something? Actually, the former folkie’s Timbaland-produced third release is more about self-empowerment than sexuality — which doesn’t mean there’s not plenty of belly button in the video.

Frank Black, Fastman/Raider Man (Back Porch)

Black Francis returns, and he brought some buddies — guests include PF Sloan, Reggie Young, Cheap Trick’s Tom Peterson and Steve Cropper. Though not, alas, any of his recently reuinited Pixies.

Nick Cannon, Stages (Can I Ball/Motown)

The subject of much ire on ex-girlfriend Christina Millian’s album last month (he cheated! a lot!), the actor-rapper tells his own story on a record produced by Kanye West and über-studioman Scott Storch.

Keane, Under the Iron Sea (Island)

Piano-laden Brit lullabies for those who think Coldplay’s just a little too hard. But they’ll have the last laugh — the trio has sold more than 4 million albums worldwide.

Pearl Jam, Live at Easy Street (J)

Eddie Vedder & Co. augment their recent new release with a live EP recorded at a tiny record store in their Seattle hometown; three of the seven tracks are never-before-heard covers, including ”New World,” which features its originator, former X-man John Doe.

Brightblack Morning Light, Brightblack Morning Light (Matador)

Matador joins the freak-folk fold with these teepee-dwelling headband rockers’ stoner lullabies. Oh, what Devendra Banhart hath wrought…

Cute Is What We Aim For, The Same Old Bloodrush With a New Touch (Fueled by Ramen)

Yesterday, it was the pouty-mouthed emo kids with their days-of-the-week band names and fridge-magnet-poetry lyrics; today, it’s playful, post-everything verbosity and pop-punk theatrics as dictated by the genre’s crown prince, Fallout Boy-wonder Pete Wentz, and taken up by his Ramen-fueled disciples.

Fefe Dobson, Sunday Love (Island)

Now that Avril’s busy providing cartoon voices for Pixar films and planning her wedding to Sum 41’s Derek Whibley, has the world ceased to care for cute ‘n’ angry grrrl Canadians and the fresh-scrubbed ”punk” they proffer? Dobson’s about to find out with her second release.

Field Mob, Light Poles and Pine Trees (Disturbing Tha Peacfe/Geffen)

More Southern-fried good times from Ludacris’ Georgia-centric label; the duo’s Ciara-showcasing single, ”So What,” is already summer-jamming radio airwaves.

Corinne Bailey Rae, Corinne Bailey Rae (Capitol)

Another year, another batch of British easy-listening for America to slurp up like so much lager. Rae’s prettified indie-yuppie compositions should find good traction with a crowd that’s already made a spot for James Blunt, KT Tunstall et al in their iPod Shuffles.

JUNE 27 RELEASES

Dashboard Confessional, Dusk and Summer (Vagrant/Interscope)

Mr. ”Screaming Infidelities” is all growed up — could that explain the guest presence of crusty Counting Crow Adam Duritz? — which also means snagging a producer like Daniel Lanois (U2, Bob Dylan, Peter Gabriel).

India.Arie, Testimony: Vol. 1, Life & Relationship (Motown)

Un.necessary !punc;tuation aside, Arie has always had a sure hand with neo-soul grooves and self-empowerment platitudes; she should deliver more of the same on this follow-up to 2003’s gold-certified Voyage to India.

Pet Shop Boys, Fundamental (Rhino)

A quarter of a century on, the synth-pop legends are still in fighting form; the U.K. release of Fundamental has already gone Top 5 in their homeland, and is being hailed by many critics as a fine return to form — as well as surprisingly political.

Grant Lee Phillips, nineteeneighties (Rounder)

The former Grant Lee Buffalo frontman takes his solo career a step further with these semi-acoustic covers of songs from the titular decade; look for stripped-down takes on Echo & the Bunnymen, the Pixies, Joy Division (barely ’80s, but who’s counting?), and the Cure.

Warrant, Born Again (MTM)