'Spider-Man 3': More villains?

Spider-Man 3 Streaming Options

You’d think three villains — Venom (Topher Grace), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and the new Green Goblin (James Franco) — would be enough to slake the geekthirst of any Spider-fan. But according to this scoop from Marvel Studios CEO Avi Arad, there is another.

Yes, a fourth villain will be announced sometime around Comic-Con. Might it be Lizard, the horribly mutated alter ego of Peter Parker’s scientific mentor, Dr. Connors (played by the probably-too-good-for-this-and-that’s-as-it-should-be actor Dylan Baker in Spider-Man 2)? Are we looking at a Kingpin scenario here? Or maybe it’s one of these scrubs. Let the wild speculation begin!

And with it, a question: How many villains is too many? Has the continuing success of the X-Men franchise convinced Marvel and Hollywood that there can never be too many baddies (or goodies, for that matter)? Is there no such thing as “creep creep”?