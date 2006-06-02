50 Hot summer books

Fiction

Nancy Culpepper

Bobbie Ann Mason (July)

The author of In Country pens this novel in stories following a woman from her childhood in the South to adulthood in the North.

The Burning

Thomas Legendre (July)

A young economist marries a Vegas blackjack dealer and takes her along to his new job as a professor.

Left Bank

Kate Muir (July)

A satire about a media couple (TV personality/ movie star) whose daughter goes missing at a Euro Disney-type theme park.

One Mississippi

Mark Childress (July)

A white teenage boy moves from Indiana to 1970s Mississippi and falls in love with a local black girl (who just happens to believe she’s Caucasian).

Cellophane

Marie Arana (July)

In this debut novel set in the Amazon, an engineer obsessed with opening a paper factory moves his family to a remote town in the jungle.

Calling Out

Rae Meadows (June)

Kicked out by her boyfriend, a New Yorker moves to Salt Lake City — and gets work with an escort service frequented by Mormons.

The Keep

Jennifer Egan (August)

Two cousins team up to renovate an Eastern European castle — and find themselves reliving an awful event from their childhood.

Nonfiction

Agincourt

Juliet Barker (June)

Barker dissects the famous battle (you know, the one from Shakespeare’s Henry V) in which English archers were outnumbered by the French five to one.

Feeding the Monster

Seth Mnookin (July)

The Vanity Fair writer and author of Hard News (about the New York Times/Jayson Blair scandal) takes an inside look at ’04 World Series champs the Boston Red Sox.

The Detonators

Chad Millman (June)

In 1916, German spies blew up a munitions depot on an island near the Statue of Liberty. Millman investigates this long-forgotten incident.

Ghost Hunters

Deborah Blum (August)

The true story of how William James — psychologist, philosopher, and brother of author Henry James — embarked on a search for the afterlife.

Burning Rainbow Farm

Dean Kuipers (July)

A pair of marijuana advocates are killed in a standoff with state police and the FBI.

Babylon by Bus

Ray LeMoine and Jeff Neumann with Donovan Webster (August)

For years, two guys sell ”Yankees Suck” T-shirts at Fenway. Then they decide to go work in Baghdad with the coalition forces. Sounds like a story to us.

Paperbacks

13 Steps Down

Ruth Rendell (June)

Rendell, whose deserved acclaim grows each year, dazzles with a suspense novel about an inept killer and his landlady.

Willful Creatures

Aimee Bender (August)

The imaginative author (The Girl in the Flammable Skirt) delivers a new book of surreal (a boy with keys for fingers!) short stories.

Istanbul

Orhan Pamuk (July)

From Turkey’s star writer, a memoir that blends an account of his early years with a meditation on his country’s capital, where East and West have met and struggled for years.

Crossworld

Marc Romano (June)

If the documentary Wordplay doesn’t sate your crossword-puzzle fetish this summer, pick up this literary ode to the obsession.

Confessions of a Memory Eater

Pagan Kennedy (July)

A historian reconnects with a college friend who offers him the chance to try an experimental drug that allows users to relive the best parts of their past.