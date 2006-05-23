HeadScratcher No. 41: All a matter of perspective

So what do Ed Harris, Charlton Heston, Anthony Hopkins, Tim Roth, and Jeffrey Wright have in common?

“Do I have to paint you a picture?” says PopWatcher/wiseass Jon Delfin. Yes, all these talented actors have played famous artists on film. Harris assumed the title role in Pollock; Heston emoted as Michelangelo in The Agony and the Ecstasy; Hopkins slipped into Picasso’s skin in Surviving Picasso; Roth played it by ear (hardy-har-har) as Van Gogh in Vincent & Theo; and Wright embodied the eccentric Jean-Michel Basquiat in Basquiat. Which means that Salma Hayek (pictured) joins this boys’ club for her Oscar-nominated portrayal of Frida Kahlo in Frida.

OK, 42 bejillion of you knew that. But very few of you gave me the specific deets, so, starting this week, no more Mr. Nice Blogfather. No partial credit. I refuse to reward laziness.

“I guess you could also say they all got their hands dirty whilenavigating the waters of addiction, artistry, and the actor’s delight:angst,” says the alliterative PopWatcher Megan Low. Well, actually, I justsaw the words “Da” and “Vinci” so many times last week, I just startedthinking about the artist and his work in an effort to banish the haunting vision of Hanks’ henious coif frommy memory.

No belly-aching, blogchildren. If you didn’t give me a completeanswer, you didn’t make the cut. Art is pain. Congratulations! You arewell on your way to stardom.