Arriving on the heels of Cheers (and sharing writer-producers), Wings spent its first year being criticized for the same tired formula (this time in an airport) and a conventional repertoire of close-knit characters. Kudos to NBC, then, for letting season 2 fly, trusting the affability of rival pilot brothers Joe (Tim Daly) and Brian (Steven Weber), whose caustic chemistry sustains the largely redundant sitcom wit. EXTRAS None, but Wings: The Complete First and Second Seasons‘s innocuously dated airport aura unavoidably resonates post-9/11. Also note: Rebecca Schull (former stewardess Fay) now appears in United 93.