The Producers

Ken Tucker
May 19, 2006 at 04:00 AM EDT

The Producers (Movie - 2005)

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG-13
runtime
134 minutes
Limited Release Date
12/16/05
Wide Release Date
01/13/06
performer
Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Will Ferrell, Uma Thurman
director
Susan Stroman
distributor
Universal
author
Mel Brooks, Thomas Meehan
genre
Comedy
We gave it a C

The Producers, the movie of the Broadway musical of the 1968 movie now comes to DVD — anyone for The Producers: The Podcast? Certainly this film, directed by Susan Stroman, could use some scaling down: Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick didn’t adjust their performances for camera close-ups, but gesticulate and overenunciate as though still playing for the back rows of matinee crowds. EXTRAS Some funny outtakes, but a woefully halting commentary by Stroman is filled with gushing blather like ”Our prop department did a great job with those adding machines — they’re very authentic.”

