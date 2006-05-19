The Producers (Movie - 2005)
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- PG-13
- runtime
- 134 minutes
- Limited Release Date
- 12/16/05
- Wide Release Date
- 01/13/06
- performer
- Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Will Ferrell, Uma Thurman
- director
- Susan Stroman
- distributor
- Universal
- author
- Mel Brooks, Thomas Meehan
- genre
- Comedy
We gave it a C
The Producers, the movie of the Broadway musical of the 1968 movie now comes to DVD — anyone for The Producers: The Podcast? Certainly this film, directed by Susan Stroman, could use some scaling down: Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick didn’t adjust their performances for camera close-ups, but gesticulate and overenunciate as though still playing for the back rows of matinee crowds. EXTRAS Some funny outtakes, but a woefully halting commentary by Stroman is filled with gushing blather like ”Our prop department did a great job with those adding machines — they’re very authentic.”
