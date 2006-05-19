type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 runtime 134 minutes Limited Release Date 12/16/05 Wide Release Date 01/13/06 performer Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Will Ferrell, Uma Thurman director Susan Stroman distributor Universal author Mel Brooks, Thomas Meehan genre Comedy

We gave it a C

The Producers, the movie of the Broadway musical of the 1968 movie now comes to DVD — anyone for The Producers: The Podcast? Certainly this film, directed by Susan Stroman, could use some scaling down: Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick didn’t adjust their performances for camera close-ups, but gesticulate and overenunciate as though still playing for the back rows of matinee crowds. EXTRAS Some funny outtakes, but a woefully halting commentary by Stroman is filled with gushing blather like ”Our prop department did a great job with those adding machines — they’re very authentic.”