Filled with performances recorded live for the Robert Altman film, this 65-minute A Prairie Home Companion disc is presented as a typical Prairie Home Companion broadcast…with movie stars. Lindsay Lohan weakly warbles a brassy swing tune (”Frankie & Johnny”), Woody Harrelson and John C. Reilly goof their way through a couple of twangy duets, and Meryl Streep shows off a surprisingly strong voice. Host Garrison Keillor’s folksy segues and advertising satires help tie it all together, but without Keillor’s stories from Lake Wobegon, this is like an imitation of the actual variety show, because there’s not enough, well, variety. Skip this and just tune in next weekend.