Behind the scenes at the Tribeca Film Festival

People weeping in the dark. That’s how the Tribeca Film Festival began on April 25, with the world premiere of Paul Greengrass’ harrowing 9/11 drama, United 93.

Among the hoards of festivalgoers at Manhattan’s famed Ziegfeld Theater that night were family members of passengers, many of whom could be heard sobbing. After the credits rolled, one — who effectively had just watched his father die on screen — turned to his friend while in line in the restroom. ”I miss my dad,” he said. Then Tony Bennett walked out of a toilet stall. And everyone froze.

Here was Tribeca, encapsulated in one awkward moment. The festival, launched by Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal in 2002 to help revitalize post-9/11 lower Manhattan, was — more than ever this year MDASH] a mishmash of somber reality and Hollywood glitz. One day, audiences filled theaters to watch entries like The War Tapes, a buzzed-about doc shot almost entirely by soldiers serving in Iraq. The next, Tom Cruise was expected to chopper into New York City for a flashbulbs-a-poppin’ M:I-3 premiere. And in between, oddball art-house fare like Colour Me Kubrick, starring John Malkovich as a con man who posed as Stanley, dotted the lineup. High. Low. Strange. Sad. The mix was heady — and signaled that on the festival’s fifth anniversary, Bob and Jane’s baby is finally coming of age.

”Filmmakers are planning for us now, and our pictures are getting stronger,” said Rosenthal. Indeed, Tribeca’s 2006 catalog boasted a long list of bold, politically charged films (like United 93, which grossed a healthy $11.5 million last weekend) and, for the first time, dozens of titles with genuine breakout potential. One such favorite from the first half of the fest (the event wraps May 7) was Jeff Garlin’s romantic comedy costarring Sarah Silverman and Amy Sedaris, I Want Someone to Eat Cheese With. When a hundred people were turned away from a sold-out screening, the jovial Cheese writer-director-star came outside to soothe their disappointment. ”I thanked everybody and apologized for my movie’s popularity,” Garlin said. Tickled as he was by his own reception, Garlin couldn’t stop raving about the hottest ticket in town, Jake Kasdan’s The TV Set, a razor-sharp satire of Hollywood’s pilot season, with David Duchovny and Sigourney Weaver. At the packed premiere, Harvey Weinstein, Michael Moore, and Cher were among those guffawing with such gusto that lines of dialogue were lost. ”I was complaining about that!” cracked Duchovny. ”Next movie, no one gets a joke before my funny.”

Of course, any festival hoping to play in the big leagues alongside Sundance, Cannes, and Toronto has to prove that it’s a viable marketplace. After the acquisition last fest of Transamerica, which garnered two Oscar nods, Tribeca seems to be on its way. At press time, only the French drama Backstage had been picked up (by Strand Releasing). But distribution deals were in the works for Cheese and TV Set, as well as for a handful of others, including the rapturously reviewed crime drama Lonely Hearts, starring John Travolta, James Gandolfini, and Salma Hayek; and Driving Lessons, a sweet British coming-of-age tale that saw its premiere flooded with adolescent girls squealing at the slightest glimpse of star Rupert Grint (a.k.a. Hogwarts student Ron Weasley).