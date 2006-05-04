Experiencing the 'Lost' experience

Lost type TV Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

I’d like to begin by boldly predicting that The Lost Experience will flop.

Kidding! Honestly! Please, put down the tar and feathers. Also, you, yeah, you — hobbitpimp613 in Ontario — don’t think I don’t see you flipping me off. (Ouch! Who threw that?)

Let’s accentuate the positive, shall we? Day 1 of The Lost Experience, the vast on- and offline alternate-reality game based on Lost‘s Dharma/Hanso mythology, has been eventful. Already, an authoritative fansite has sprung up, with swiftly updated solutions, and, most important at this stage, a list of the sites that aren’t in the game. (Apparently, a lot of clever webswingers bought Lost-themed domain names like http://www.widmore.com and http://www.geronimo-jackson.com — one wonders if they hoped to shake down ABC for a few mangoes.)

Oh, and for anyone who couldn’t get through to the Hanso voicemail, here’s the entire voicemail tree in downloadable MP3s.

Go; discover for yourselves. I’ll say no more, except to note that I spoke with Joop earlier today, and he totally agrees with my Da Vinci Code theory. And he’s a 105-year-old genetically modified orangutan at the center of a vast global electromagnetism conspiracy. Who’s gonna step to that?

(OUCH! This time I saw you throw that, mcvinci317!)