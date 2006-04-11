Surrender 'Dallas'! Jessica Simpson has her eye on you!

As if I wasn’t unenthused enough about the big-screen adaptation of Dallas (set to star John Travolta, Luke Wilson and J.Lo), now comes word from MTV.com that Jessica Simpson (fourth item) has met with the film’s producers about auditioning for the role of Lucy Ewing. “That would be an honor for me. I’m a Texas girl, so you can’t go wrong there,” said Simpson. Oh, but you can, Jessica. You most definitely can. In fact, if I ran Hollywood, I’d call the whole thing off right now — but maybe it’s just me. What do you think, PopWatchers? Would Simpson be a good addition to the Dallas cast? Or is this just going to be the latest in a long line of disastrous TV-to-movie remake?