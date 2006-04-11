Hear the one about Bow Wow, Ciara, and a stripper?

And the winner of today’s most ill-advised counterproductive random press release goes to Tracy Nguyen at 5W Public Relations . Recent news reports that her client, Ciara, had split with boyfriend Bow Wow were met with barely a raised eyebrow around PopWatch HQ — that is, until we got Nguyen’s three-sentence-long press release, which was filled to the brim with juicy details.

“There is a quote that is circulating right now, amidst the rumors of Bow Wow being spotted at the Regent Beverly Hotel with a stripper, stating that he and Ciara have been split for ‘awhile’ and that it was ‘amicable,’ which is incorrect,” wrote Nguyen. “If your respected media outlet will be running any stories of the breakup, kindly be sure to run the correct statement from Ciara’s camp, which is: ‘I cannot comment on the reason, but can confirm that Ciara and Bow Wow have split.'”