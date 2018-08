type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 93 minutes Wide Release Date 03/31/06 performer Elizabeth Banks, Nathan Fillion, Jenna Fischer, Gregg Henry, Michael Rooker director James Gunn distributor Universal author James Gunn genre Horror

We gave it a B+

A loving and giddily disgusting massacre of the whole horror-comedy genre, in which alien slugs invade a Southern town. With Elizabeth Banks, hilarious as a Hitchcock blonde.