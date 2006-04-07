Scott Brown's Hit List for the week of April 14, 2006

1 L.A. celebrates ”Crash Day” It falls neatly between the annual Feast of Demolition Man and BigMommadan.

2 John Stamos joins cast of ER Now we’re just one Coulier and a Bullwinkle impression away from my ideal medical drama.

3 CBS’ Love Monkey moved to VH1 My TiVo is not fooled.

4 Shia LaBeouf cast in Michael Bay’s live-action Transformers movie Bay was bowled over by LaBeouf’s ability to change seamlessly from robot to vehicle. Said Bay: ”You can’t fake that.”

5 Superman Returns to be shown in IMAX 3-D Remember, show no fear when he comes flying at you faster than a speeding bullet: Supes will totally give you ”two for flinching.” He can be kind of a tool that way.

6 Paula Abdul signs three-year extension MC Skat Kat signs latest relief check, shakes animated fist at sky.

7 Peter Dinklage cast in Underdog movie It’s almost as if I paid a casting director to do this just so I’d have a No. 7.

8 Brad ‘n’ Jen’s old house reportedly sold to anonymous foreigner Let me be clear: Dubai Ports World must not control our nation’s precious divorced-celebrity dwellings.

9 Jerry Garcia’s toilet stolen from Sonoma driveway Just to be safe, security has been doubled at the Phish bidet.

10 Sculpture of naked, birthing Britney Spears causes perfunctory controversy Me, I’m waiting for the pop-up book.