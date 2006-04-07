Book of Sketches

type Book Current Status In Season author Jack Kerouac publisher Penguin genre Poetry

We gave it a B+

Mini-poems from the late Beat godfather’s notebooks.

Sample Verse

”Man, the terrible laugh/of those who think/themselves special/ — elite — it/has a gory/hungry sound…”

Pop Culture Reference

”I waste time on boxscores, on/Philley’s last hit/or Greengrass’s homer — or on/TV stupidities — /how mediocre everything’s/got since 10 years!”

Bottom Line

Uneven, sure, but vivid descriptions of farmers and truck drivers connect you to life on the road.