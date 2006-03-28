'Spider-Man 3': The web slinger will have his arms full

Looks like the amazingly polyamorous Spider-Man may give Wilmer Valderrama a run for his money. Elizabeth Banks (pictured, last seen as the sexually supercharged bookstore clerk who threatens to deflower Steve Carell in The 40-Year-Old Virgin) tells MTV that, in 2007’s Spider-Man 3, Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) may prove himself quite the (wait for it) swinger! (Yes, we do get paid by the pun.)

Banks will play Betty Brant, Daily Bugle staffer and secretary to cantankerous J. Jonah Jameson, the Spidey-hatin’ editor in chief. In the comic, she’s one of Peter’s many loves, a group that also includes Gwen Stacy. Well, she’s in the movie, too, played by Bryce Dallas Howard. (Does she still get her neck broken, as she does in the comic? Would Ron Howard even allow such a thing?) Banks says she and Parker get a little closer in this installment. Even with eight arms, Spidey would have trouble keeping up. After all, he’s still got his main squeeze, Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst). And I don’t think this is what M.J. meant when she said, “Go get ’em, tiger.”