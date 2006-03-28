'Arrested Development': Going, going…

Please don’t shoot the messenger, but it looks like Arrested Development won’t be making the leap to Showtime. Creator Mitch Hurwitz dropped the bomb yesterday that he’s jumping ship from the brilliant but ratings-challenged sitcom, a decision that will probably put the kibosh on Arrested getting picked up by the pay-cable channel. Since you guys already (hilariously) recounted your favorite moments from the show back in the fall (dusty claptrap, anyone?) and favorite episodes back in February, let’s try looking forward, and thinking about which networks could most benefit from snatching up Arrested‘s second-to-none cast.

I’d start by sending Portia de Rossi (Lindsay) to ABC’s Desperate Housewives, which desperately needs an infusion of sexiness and bitchery, and get Will Arnett (Gob) to headline something not unwatchable in NBC’s cursed Thursday 8:30 timeslot. Let’s be honest — the guy should be a major star already. Finally, how about adding Jessica Walter (Lucille) to the cast of ABC’s Lost? Not only was she terrifying in that post-facelift turn in Maeby’s horror flick, but if you’ve seen her stalk Clint Eastwood in 1971’s Play Misty For Me, then you know she’d make a pretty convincing Other.

How would you fit the Arrested cast into the current primetime schedule?