''Without a Trace'' fined by FCC for sex scene

EW Staff
March 24, 2006 at 05:00 AM EST

The FCC’s campaign against radio and network-TV naughtiness reached new heights last week:

$3.6 million
Fine levied against CBS stations on March 15 for a Without a Trace sex scene, nearly seven times the…

$550,000
Amount CBS licensees coughed up after 2004’s ”Nipplegate” Super Bowl

1,519,619
Indecency complaints filed with the FCC since ”Nipplegate” through ’05

$500,000
New maximum fine (up from $32,500) proposed by Congress for a single FCC violation

20,008
Number of Jenna Jameson: Revealed DVDs that $500,000 will buy you

