”Without a Trace” fined by FCC for sex scene

The FCC’s campaign against radio and network-TV naughtiness reached new heights last week:

$3.6 million

Fine levied against CBS stations on March 15 for a Without a Trace sex scene, nearly seven times the…

$550,000

Amount CBS licensees coughed up after 2004’s ”Nipplegate” Super Bowl

1,519,619

Indecency complaints filed with the FCC since ”Nipplegate” through ’05

$500,000

New maximum fine (up from $32,500) proposed by Congress for a single FCC violation

20,008

Number of Jenna Jameson: Revealed DVDs that $500,000 will buy you