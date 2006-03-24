”Without a Trace” fined by FCC for sex scene
The FCC’s campaign against radio and network-TV naughtiness reached new heights last week:
$3.6 million
Fine levied against CBS stations on March 15 for a Without a Trace sex scene, nearly seven times the…
$550,000
Amount CBS licensees coughed up after 2004’s ”Nipplegate” Super Bowl
1,519,619
Indecency complaints filed with the FCC since ”Nipplegate” through ’05
$500,000
New maximum fine (up from $32,500) proposed by Congress for a single FCC violation
20,008
Number of Jenna Jameson: Revealed DVDs that $500,000 will buy you
