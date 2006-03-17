Everything All the Time

Whitney Pastorek
March 17, 2006 at 05:00 AM EST

Everything All the Time

Music
In Season
Sub Pop
Rock
Grade: B+

The comparisons are inevitable, so let’s just go ahead and make ’em: Band of Horses ride in like a Southern-fried Flaming Lips, like a sleepy-time Crazy Horse, like a simpler, more austere My Morning Jacket. With Everything All the Time, vocalist Ben Bridwell and former Carissa’s Weird bandmate Mat Brooke show impressive mood-manipulation skills despite relatively simplistic songwriting, and the sweetly reverbed ”I Go to the Barn Because I Like The” might be this year’s prettiest love song so far. B+

