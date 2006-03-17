Advice for ”American Idol” finalist Kellie Pickler

WHAT’S WORKING As Simon so eloquently put it, Kellie’s a naughty little minx (even if she doesn’t know what the word means), and whether that sexy-naïve charm is totally genuine or played to the hilt, she knows how to put it to use on numbers like Melissa Etheridge’s ”I’m the Only One.”

WHAT NEEDS WORK Kellie’s going to have to get comfortable outside the country-rock genre — and fast! Listening to her wrap her voice around Stevie Wonder’s ”Blame It on the Sun” was akin to watching Superman eat a kryptonite sandwich.

FROCK U When it comes time to select outfits, better that Kelly listen to the devil who encouraged that hot corseted tank of March 7 (pictured) than the angel who pointed her toward the dowdy black cocktail dress she wore during the first week of finals.

REQUEST LIST Sheryl Crow’s ”My Favorite Mistake,” Andrea True Connection’s ”More, More, More,” Creedence Clearwater Revival’s ”Have You Ever Seen the Rain?”